Commerce Bank Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 565.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,315 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $116.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $122.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

