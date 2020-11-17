Commerce Bank Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

