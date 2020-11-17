Commerce Bank Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.6% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 25.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUMC stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

