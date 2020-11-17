Commerce Bank Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.05% of The Toro worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 115.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,314,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in The Toro in the second quarter valued at $18,267,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in The Toro by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,697,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,968,000 after purchasing an additional 219,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toro by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after acquiring an additional 181,652 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Colliers Secur. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $90.14.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other The Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $163,811.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,220.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 76,800 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $6,351,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

