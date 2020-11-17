Commerce Bank Has $4.86 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 544.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Okta by 4.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Okta by 16.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 3.6% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

OKTA opened at $222.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.77. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $251.18. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total transaction of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $79,222,487. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

