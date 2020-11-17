Commerce Bank Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 11.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 273.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $2,082,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $2,729,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.48. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

