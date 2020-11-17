Commerce Bank Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 558.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,875 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Teradyne by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,470.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,794 shares of company stock worth $23,531,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

