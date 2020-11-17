Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

