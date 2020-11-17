Commerce Bank Increases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,793,000 after buying an additional 331,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,107,000 after purchasing an additional 77,964 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 285,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after buying an additional 113,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.46.

In other news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $640,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,833.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,516 shares of company stock worth $3,505,732. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $134.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $135.01.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

