Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.75.

SMG stock opened at $167.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $179.97.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.