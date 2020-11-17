Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 105.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 545,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 21,686.1% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 217,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 216,861 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 256.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,353,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.01, for a total transaction of $975,346.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,380 shares of company stock worth $182,924,394 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $380.81 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $393.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.80 and a 200 day moving average of $328.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.61.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

