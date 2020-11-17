Commerce Bank Purchases 2,254 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.53.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $135.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.28.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.46 per share, with a total value of $250,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,172.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

