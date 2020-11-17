Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 8.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 20.3% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 54,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,988 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $131.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average of $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.3685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

