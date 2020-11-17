Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $312.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.