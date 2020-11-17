Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,095 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.04.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

