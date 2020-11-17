Commerce Bank Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,351,000 after purchasing an additional 129,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12,851.4% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 102,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,165.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,304.59.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,260.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,282.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,155.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,384.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.