Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after buying an additional 3,731,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,803,000 after purchasing an additional 281,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,653,000 after purchasing an additional 692,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stephens raised shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

