Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 727.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,506.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $162.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.58. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $180.61. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

