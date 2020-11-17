Commerce Bank Sells 25,858 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,858 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 12.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. DZ Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.