Commerce Bank Sells 4,039 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

CMI stock opened at $231.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $244.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

