Commerce Bank Sells 6,811 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $92.92 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

