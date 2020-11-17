Commerce Bank Sells 7,167 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

Guardant Health stock opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $943,144.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,168.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at $853,538.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,565,774 shares of company stock worth $765,445,454. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

