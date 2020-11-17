Commerce Bank Trims Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,958,248,000 after purchasing an additional 938,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 573,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,907,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,739,000 after acquiring an additional 149,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,319,000 after acquiring an additional 148,890 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

NYSE WST opened at $292.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.98. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $305.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

