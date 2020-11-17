Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.95 ($5.83).

CBK opened at €5.02 ($5.91) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.24. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of -25.03. Commerzbank AG has a 1 year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

