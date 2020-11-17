Community Bankers Trust Co. (ESXB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Community Bankers Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ ESXB opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. Community Bankers Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.75.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, Director S. Waite Rawls III bought 10,000 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,281.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,951 shares of company stock worth $80,906.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Bankers Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

