Comparing Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lyft and CardioGenics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $3.62 billion 3.45 -$2.60 billion ($9.90) -4.03 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CardioGenics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft.

Risk & Volatility

Lyft has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of -1.28, indicating that its share price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lyft and CardioGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 12 22 0 2.65 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyft currently has a consensus target price of $45.94, suggesting a potential upside of 15.08%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -50.64% -50.10% -24.24% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lyft beats CardioGenics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program that connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options; offers various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides; and provides transportation solutions that can be customized for events, such as recruiting events, conferences, celebrations, meetings, and company retreats. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CardioGenics Company Profile

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

