comScore (SCOR) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is one of 194 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare comScore to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

comScore has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore’s rivals have a beta of 6.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 511% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares comScore and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $388.64 million -$339.00 million -0.42 comScore Competitors $2.65 billion $338.83 million 9.05

comScore’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -15.11% -22.00% -7.89% comScore Competitors -23.56% -57.14% -27.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of comScore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for comScore and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 0 0 N/A comScore Competitors 1622 6286 10769 497 2.53

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 1.07%. Given comScore’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe comScore has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

comScore rivals beat comScore on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; and Cross-Platform Suite, which integrates person-level linear TV viewership with digital audience data. The company also offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide end-to-end solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. In addition, it offers movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time, which include box office analytics, trend analysis, and insights for movie studios and movie theater operators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

