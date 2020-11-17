Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRK. Mizuho began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.57.

NYSE:CRK opened at $4.73 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $5,783,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 227.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 524,574 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 216.0% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 906,116 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

