Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,537,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.76% of Consolidated Edison worth $197,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.0% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 246,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 104.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

