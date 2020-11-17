Consolidated Edison Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 11,521 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,259% compared to the average volume of 848 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.54.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.