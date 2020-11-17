Contrasting Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) & B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Telecom Italia and B Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $20.13 billion 0.43 $1.03 billion $0.55 7.42 B Communications $2.58 billion 0.03 -$247.00 million N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than B Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A B Communications 5.64% -461.79% 3.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telecom Italia and B Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 1 3 1 0 2.00 B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telecom Italia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of B Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats B Communications on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers products and services for IT sector. The company has a strategic partnership with Google. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.