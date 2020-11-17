Craig Hallum Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $87.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMAT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $75.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,307,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $908,320,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

