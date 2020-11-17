Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) PT Raised to $24.00

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) had its target price increased by analysts at B. Riley from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

CRAWA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Crawford United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of Crawford United stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.29. Crawford United has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Crawford United had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.31%. Analysts predict that Crawford United will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

