Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) a €4.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SDF. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.18) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.61 ($7.78).

SDF stock opened at €6.73 ($7.92) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €6.21 and a 200 day moving average of €6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a twelve month high of €13.24 ($15.58). The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -29.80.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

