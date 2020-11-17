Credit Suisse Group Increases Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target to $49.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 0.23. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 50,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Also, EVP Gene Liau sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $65,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,399 shares of company stock worth $9,345,053. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after buying an additional 305,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 124,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 122,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

