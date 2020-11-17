Credit Suisse Group Lowers Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REPYY. HSBC lowered shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of REPYY opened at $9.41 on Friday. Repsol has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

