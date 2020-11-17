Critical Comparison: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) versus Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 3.08% 2.85% 2.45% Dundee -474.57% -36.17% -22.82%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Westwood Holdings Group and Dundee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Dundee’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $84.08 million 1.19 $5.91 million N/A N/A Dundee $22.06 million 5.00 -$11.55 million N/A N/A

Westwood Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats Dundee on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada.

