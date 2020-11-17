Critical Contrast: RumbleON (RMBL) & Its Peers

RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare RumbleON to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for RumbleON and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RumbleON
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|RumbleON Competitors
|459
|1499
|2168
|112
|2.46
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares RumbleON and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RumbleON
|$840.63 million
|-$45.18 million
|-0.96
|RumbleON Competitors
|$2.05 billion
|$196.89 million
|22.78
RumbleON’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
13.6% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, suggesting that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares RumbleON and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RumbleON
|-7.79%
|-318.58%
|-38.16%
|RumbleON Competitors
|-28.10%
|-100.47%
|-9.93%
Summary
RumbleON competitors beat RumbleON on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
RumbleON Company Profile
RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.
