CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 67.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,254,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $131.58 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $153.90. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -243.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $3,805,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $203,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 885,293 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,887 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Truist increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

