CSFB Reiterates C$14.00 Price Target for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL)

CSFB set a C$14.00 target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IPL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.21.

Shares of IPL opened at C$12.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$22.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.98%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

