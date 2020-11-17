CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Increases Dividend to $1.18 Per Share

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 1.183 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous dividend of $0.40.

CTO Realty Growth has raised its dividend payment by 266.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CTO Realty Growth has a payout ratio of 65.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $67.49.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.59).

A number of analysts recently commented on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

