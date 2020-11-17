CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Down 84.5% in October

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the October 15th total of 153,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.47.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

