Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.24.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $110.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $125.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 100.0% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 80.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

