Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of DK stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Delek US has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.07.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,583 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 829,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 669,832 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Delek US by 7,851.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 649,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 108.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 595,211 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.