DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 263.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 98,106 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,435 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 72.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

