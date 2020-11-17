Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €170.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €165.67 ($194.90).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €153.54 ($180.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is €136.52 and its 200 day moving average is €136.59.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

