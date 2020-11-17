Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $34.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

