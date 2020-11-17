Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $34.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
EPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.11.
Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
