Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $68.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endava from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.13.

NYSE DAVA opened at $63.28 on Friday. Endava has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

