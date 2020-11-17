Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €160.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €150.40 ($176.94).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €135.60 ($159.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €140.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €151.20.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

