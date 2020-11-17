Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.82 ($18.61).

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €16.60 ($19.53) on Tuesday. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 52 week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52 week high of €27.54 ($32.40). The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -12.29.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

